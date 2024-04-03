Save a Whopping $600 and Upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro at Woot Today

The latest and greatest model to come out of Google might be the Pixel 8 Pro, but the Pixel 7 Pro, is still an excellent phone. It was the flagship model until not that long ago, and it's a brilliant option if you can find one at a good price. It's even better when you can get it at a great price, and Woot is now offering a brand-new 512GB Pixel 7 Pro for $500 rather than the $1,100 it usually goes for. That's a whopping $600 discount and one that is available across a variety of different colorways including the rather lovely Hazel. And with 512GB of storage, you won't run out of space any time soon.

The Pixel 7 Pro formerly appeared on our list of best phones to buy in 2023, and for good reason. It has a sleek design and a lot of power under the hood with its Tensor G2 chip that puts it on par with something like the Samsung S22 Ultra in terms of performance. That means you get a smooth experience out of using it, especially with the latest Android software, which the Pixel 7 Pro is optimized to use given that Google makes Android.

You also get three excellent cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. There's also a lot more AI in the imaging software this time around and even includes a photo unblur tool which is useful in a lot of scenarios. You'll also get to see all your pics on a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen that's running a 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the latter of which makes for a snappy experience and is what you'd want to see on a flagship phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro continues to be an impressive phone in 2024 for those that don't necessarily need the latest advancements, especially when you consider the discounted price. Or, if you'd rather go for something else entirely, check out our roundup of the best phone deals available right now.