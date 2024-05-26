Save a Whopping $402 on This Nifty LG Briefcase TV at eBay Right Now

There's nothing like knowing you have a cool device that's also a conversation starter. If you love gadgets that are fun, creative, and convenient then the LG StandbyME Go 2 is worth checking out. For a limited time, you can snag this briefcase-TV for only $798, down from its regular price of $1200, at eBay with the coupon code MEMORIALTWENTY. This is a Memorial Day deal, so keep in mind that this deal might change or soon.

The LG StandbyME Go 2 is a 27-inch LED TV with 1080p resolution in a compact silver case. Once you settle in your new destination, you can use the TV's swivel to adjust the screen's angle and position. It's got smart capabilities that let you connect to your wifi and watch media from your favorite streaming sites, while the TVs touchscreen makes it easy to navigate through its options.

The TV also provides 20 watts of sound with Dolby Atmos for high-quality audio. Your purchase will include a remote control and cable you can store in designated compartments in the briefcase. An HDMI input lets you connect another device to this TV for other entertainment options. The StandbyME 2 is smart-capable and includes AirPlay, an app that lets you view media in popular streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+, Max and more.

