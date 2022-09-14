Save $50 on These Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Perfect for Workouts and Running

Working out and staying in great physical shape can have resounding effects in all other areas of your life, so having the best gear for your gym sessions is crucial. Some gyms may pump bass-heavy workout music while others allow their patrons to enjoy their own tunes. If you want to keep your favorite workout songs or motivational speeches playing while going to the gym or going on a run, check out these , now on sale for just $70.

These headphones boast a new level of silence and flawless connectivity to phones, with active noise-cancelling technology and Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities. They're IPX4 water-resistant, so you can sweat it out without worrying about damaging them. On a single 3-hour charge, these headphones can last up to 35 hours. Every purchase comes with a one-year warranty and 30-day returns from Treblab. Originally $120, they're 42% off right now so you'll save $50.

The Z2s come with extra padding and ultrasoft materials to fit the natural shape of your ear, providing comfort without slipping or sliding off. They weigh just over half a pound and come in a portable carrying case. You can control your connected device through these headphones that have a built-in microphone and easy button controls. You can even use voice commands for Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa through the Z2 headphones.