Save $40 Off Our Favorite Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Today

If you own an iPhone, Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods, you're no doubt already very aware of the charging dance that's required to keep them all powered up. Three different cables, three different AC adapters. It's no way to live. But it doesn't have to be that way. The Belkin MagSafe three-in-one wireless charger is our favorite in the category, making it one of the best wireless chargers we've found. What's more, you can pick one up today with a $40 discount, slashing the price to just $110. That's the lowest it has gone so far this year, and within $10 of the lowest price it's ever hit.

Both the white and black versions of this wireless charger are available at this special price. You'll get support for MagSafe wireless iPhone charging at the faster 15-watt speed, while Apple Watch fast charging is also supported, meaning the Apple Watch Series 7 and later will charge 33% faster with this Belkin unit than on other chargers. There's also a space for wirelessly charging your AirPods or AirPods Pro, and because this is one unit, it only takes up one AC outlet using the included charging brick.

Thanks to the strong MagSafe connection you can turn your iPhone into landscape mode and make use of iOS 17's funky StandBy feature as well, making this an ideal nightstand or desk charger. You'll want an iPhone with an always-on display to make the most of that feature, though, so be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals if it's time for an upgrade in that department, too.