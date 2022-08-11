Save 20% on Satechi Tech Accessories With This Sitewide Back to School Sale

Satechi's sleek laptop, tablet and charging accessories are some of our favorites on the market right now -- claiming multiple spots on our list of the best USB-C chargers, docks, batteries and other accessories. And right now, you can pick up some of these top-rated accessories for less. Satechi is currently having a sitewide Back to School sale where you can save 20% on all items when you use the promo code B2S20 at checkout. It's not clear how long this offer will last, so get your orders in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

You'll find all kinds of helpful gadget and accessories available for less at this sale. For just $36, you could pick up this handy , which features an HDMI port, SD card reader, multiple USB-A ports and supports pass-through charging. Or, you can charge all your devices at once with this compact $48 . It features two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a Qi wireless charging pads, plus silicone dividers to keep all your devices neatly organized. You can also pick up one of our favorite keyboards of the year, the , on sale for just $64, $16 off the usual price. Even if you don't need any new gadgets, this is also a great chance to stock up on some high-quality at a discount. You'll find plenty more deals on , , and as well.