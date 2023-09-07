Save 15% at Snake River Farms and Get Premium Proteins Shipped to Your Front Door

You need to start with great ingredients if you want to put together a spectacular meal. And if you're a home cook looking to splurge on a premium cut of beef, pork or other protein, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Snake River Farms is one of our favorite meat delivery services for 2023, and right now it's having a 55th anniversary sale where you can save 15% sitewide with the promo code 15FOR55. Though this sale only runs through Sept. 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're looking to grab some steaks, pork chops or some wild-caught seafood, you'll find it for less right now at Snake River Farms. This mouth-watering 12-ounce Wagyu New York strip steak typically sells for $67 a piece, but right now you can pick it up for $10 off when you use the promo code. Or you can save a few bucks on a pack of thick-cut Kurobuta bacon and pick it up for just $25. Or, if you want a taste of the coast shipped right to your front door, you can pick up this two-pack of wild-caught Maine lobster tails for $51, which saves you $9 compared to the usual price. And there are tons of other cuts and proteins to choose from, including brisket, burgers, ribs and much, much more, so be sure to shop around. Just note that there's a $49 order minimum.