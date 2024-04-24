Samsung's Flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra Is $200 Off in Limited-Time Amazon Sale

There are so many great smartphones on the market right now that it's almost impossible to buy a bad one. But if you're shopping at the very top end of the market it's difficult to look beyond the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's a monster of a phone with great features and a huge screen, but it does come with an equally huge price tag. For that reason, it's important to save money wherever possible, and right now Amazon will give you a $200 discount without any codes or coupons being used. Order now and you'll pay just $1,100 for your new phone, and you even get to pick your favorite color as well.

That's all good news, but there's one word of warning -- we don't know how long this limited-time deal will last so ordering now is definitely the best way to make sure that you won't miss out.

And miss out, you definitely don't want to do. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a lot going for it including a huge 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2,600-nit peak brightness. That's backed up but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM while 256GB of storage is also offered as standard. Still want more? An S Pen is included for note-taking, while the 200-megapixel main camera is joined by a 50-megapixel macro camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, too.

All of that goes to make this one of the best Android phone deals around if you're shopping at this end of the market. Just make sure you don't wind up missing out.