Revamp Your Sleep Space With 30% Off Our Favorite Mattress Brand This Black Friday

With Black Friday arriving tomorrow, there are plenty of discounts already in place on top-rated mattresses and bedding. One of our favorite mattress makers is Brooklyn Bedding and right now they're having a massive Black Friday sale. From now until Nov. 24 you can score 30% off sitewide, bringing you some of the lowest prices we've seen for this brand.

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid tops our mattress list because of how comfortable and affordable it is for most buyers. It also scored the top spot on our roundup of the best hybrid mattresses, so it's a good option for people looking for more support than memory foam can provide, including heavier sleepers. Regularly $1,332, the queen-size mattress is down to $932 during this sale.

If you tend to get warm at night, it might be worth splurging on Brooklyn Bedding's cooling hybrid mattress, the Aurora Luxe, which also earned a place in our roundup. It's pricier, at $2,265, but during the sale you can get the queen-size mattress for just $1,585. It has specific cooling technology, including a GlacioTex cooling cover to help keep you from overheating in your sleep.

The company manufactures its own quality mattresses and offers free shipping, along with a 120-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty on all mattress purchases. There are plenty of other mattresses worth checking out at Brooklyn Bedding, along with adjustable bases and bedding, but if you want to see what else is out there, you can check out our roundup of best mattress deals to see other sales happening now.

