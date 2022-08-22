iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Deals

Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only

Whether you need an affordable upgrade for yourself or a first smartphone for a child, these cut-price iPhone deals are worth considering.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
iPhone XS rear camera housing
Angela Lang/CNET

Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less. 

See at Woot

All the devices you'll find at this sale are "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to exhibit moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to make sure they're in full working condition.

The most recent device in the sale is 2020's second-gen iPhone SE, which is available from $170. For that price, you'll get the 4.7-inch device with 64GB of storage and a 12-megapixel rear camera. Though it's a couple of years old at this point, it's equipped with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and will continue to get software updates for some time, including this fall's iOS 16 update. 

If you want to ditch the home button and go for an iPhone with an edge-to-edge display, models on sale include the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max. While they're no longer the best iPhone models, all of these phones also make the iOS 16 compatibility list and prices start at just $220. 

Get your next phone for the best price.

