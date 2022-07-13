Rare AirTags Deal: Save $14 vs. Apple's Price (Even Without Amazon Prime)

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Have you ever misplaced your keys or wallet and been late to an event because of it? It's a frustrating problem if you have a hectic schedule. But you can solve that problem right now and avoid losing your keys, wallet or other important item again.

Right now, Amazon has a , which is $14 less than Apple sells them for. And while Amazon's massive Prime Day sale runs all day long, this is not technically a Prime Day deal. That means that you don't have to be a member to take advantage of this discount, and there's a chance this deal will be available for longer than just today. Though, without a clear-cut expiration, you may still want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

Apple sells AirTags as both singles and in four-packs, but it's better to have more than less. Setting them up is quite simple: You just pair them to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap process, and attach them to the item you commonly lose. The AirTags show up in the Find My app so you can easily find your item, and you can play a sound on the AirTag's built-in speaker to track them or ask Siri to help you locate them. If you actually lose the item, you can put it in "Lost Mode," which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network.

They have user-replaceable batteries that should last for about a year and are IP67 water- and dust-resistant. Be sure to as well to make it easier to attach these to your favorite devices and personal belongings.