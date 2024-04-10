Put a Nothing Phone 2 in Your Pocket and Save $50 Today
Tired of Apple, Samsung and Google? The Nothing Phone 2 is a little different, and now it's yours for just $649.
You might assume you have to choose the iPhone or something with a Samsung logo on the back to get a great phone, but you'd be wrong in that assumption. Nothing is a company that's trying to change perceptions in the tech space, and the Nothing Phone 2 is the company's first real foray into the US market. And it's impressive. It's even better when you can get it at a discount, and Amazon has obliged with the Nothing Phone 2 now yours for just $649. That's a $50 saving although you should note this special price is only available for the black version. Thankfully, that's probably the best one.
There's a lot to like about the Nothing Phone 2. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display that also supports a variable refresh rate. That ensures a buttery smooth experience while saving battery life where possible. The phone is also water-resistant and sports a 50-megapixel main camera, while 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM round out the main specs.
Nothing's latest phone is designed with sustainability in mind, which is always worth a mention. It has a 100% recycled aluminum midframe and uses 100% recycled tin across nine circuit boards. Other efforts include the phone being entirely plastic-free, among other things.
Not sold on the Nothing Phone 2? Our list of the best phone deals is sure to have something to pique your interest.
