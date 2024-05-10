Put a 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro in Your Pocket for Just $479 Today

The Pixel 8 Pro is the latest and best Google phone, but the Pixel 7 Pro is still an excellent phone for people who want the features of a flagship phone without paying flagship prices. Right now, Woot is offering a brand-new 512GB Pixel 7 Pro for $479 rather than the $1,100 it originally sold for. That's a huge discount, but it's one that won't last for long. Woot says this deal ends in four days, but it could come to a close sooner if the retailer sells out.

The Pixel 7 Pro previously appeared on our list of best phones to buy in 2023, and for good reason. It has a sleek design and a lot of power under the hood, with a Tensor G2 chip that puts it on par with something like the Samsung S22 Ultra in terms of performance. That means you get a smooth experience, especially with the latest Android software, which the Pixel 7 Pro is optimized to use, given that Google makes Android.

You also get three excellent cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. There's also a lot more AI in the imaging software this time around and even includes a photo unblur tool, which is useful in a lot of scenarios. You'll also get to see all your pics on a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen with 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the latter of which makes for a snappy experience and is what you'd want to see on a flagship phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro continues to be an impressive phone in 2024 for those that don't necessarily need the latest advancements, especially when you consider the discounted price. Or, if you'd rather go for something else entirely, check out our roundup of the best phone deals available right now.