Purple Carrot Is Offering $100 Off Your First Four Mealboxes

If you're the sort of person who doesn't enjoy cooking or doesn't really have enough time to cook and relies on fast food, then going for a meal delivery service can help you stay healthy. Some of these delivery services aren't cheap, especially if you want premade meals that are ready to eat. Luckily, one of our favorite meal delivery services, Purple Carrot, is offering a special promotion that knocks $25 for each of your first four boxes, meaning a total of $100 off if you go for all four.

The offer is available until Feb 27, so grab it before it expires. The coupon code is ROUTINE100, although it should be applied automatically at checkout.

One of the best things about Purple Carrot is that all its meals are vegan, so it's perfect for those who don't want to eat meat or meat-based products. That also means that meals are generally healthier, so if you're looking for a heart-healthy diet and things of that nature, then you're going to have a lot of options. It also sells a lot of plant-based snacks and things for your pantry, so if you're looking to stock up on that, you're in luck.

As for the actual meals themselves, you have two options: you can go with either meal kits that you make at home or prepared meals. When it comes to meal kits, most of them are very quick to prepare, averaging around 20-30 minutes, with the longest one being about 40 minutes. Prepared meals are even easier, taking about two minutes to essentially just heat up, so it's a good option if you don't have a lot of time to cook.

Subscriptions come in the form of either two or four servings per meal and two or three meals per week for the meal kit, and six, eight or ten meals per week of one serving each. If none of that fits your tastes, be sure to check out some of these other great meal delivery deals as well.