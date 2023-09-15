Protect Your New iPhone 15 With 30% Off Moment Cases and Bundles

iPhone 15 preorders officially opened up this morning. And if you're dropping $800 or more to upgrade to Apple's latest and greatest flagship smartphone, you'll want to make sure you've got a case to protect it when it arrives next week. And right now, you can snag one for less at Moment. Use the promo code 15UPGRADE to save 30% on iPhone 15 series cases, as well as bundles that include a case. This promo is good for one week only, so you don't have long to get in on the savings.

Moment cases are designed to be thin and stylish, while still offering serious protection. They feature a multilayer construction, and are equipped with internal air pockets to help absorb the shock from drops. They're also fully MagSafe compatible, and are also designed to fit a wide array of other Moment accessories, including lenses, mounts, gimbals and much more. The case is only available in black if you've got the base iPhone 15 or the 15 Plus, but you can choose from black, indigo, olive green or red clay if you've got the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max. It typically lists for $50, but you can pick it up for just $35 with the promo code. And you can use this offer to save on case bundles if you're also looking to grab some lenses or other accessories.

Just note that, while most iPhone 15 accessories are already on sale, this promo code can't be combined with other discounts. That means you'll forfeit the current sale price when you use the code at checkout. That saves you an extra $5 on cases, and is still the better offer for most bundles, but be sure to double-check the savings before you place your order to make sure you're getting the best price. And if you're for ways to save on a sleek new iPhone 15, you can can check out our roundup of all the best preorder deals currently available.