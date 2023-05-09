Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Protect Your iPhone From Scratches and Dings With 20% Off Cases at Best Buy

Snag a new Apple-branded case for your iPhone 13 or 14 for less with these one-day deals.

Max McHone
A red, black and clear iPhone case against a blue background.
Apple

Apple's iPhones are some of our absolute favorite phones on the market right now, but they're also pricey, with the latest models starting at $800. So once you've got your hands on one, you'll want to make sure it's protected by a good case. Right now, you can snag an official Apple case for less, with Best Buy offering 20% off cases for the iPhone 13 and 14 series. These one-day deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab a case while it's on sale. 

There are several different Apple cases you can snag for less at this sale. If you want something slim and basic that's going to protect your phone from getting scratched and dinged up in your pocket or bag, you can pick up this simple silicone case for $40, saving you $10 compared to the usual price. Or if you want to be able to take advantage of MagSafe accessories (like this leather wallet attachement that you can grab on sale for $48), you can pick up this clear MagSafe case, which is also on sale for $40, saving you $10. And if you're looking for something a little more stylish, you can save $12 on this MagSafe leather case that comes in several different colors, dropping the price down to $48. Just note that cases are not universal, so be sure to grab one that's designed for your specific iPhone model. 

