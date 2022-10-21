Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Deals

The OnePlus Buds Pro Earbuds Are 33% Off Right Now (Save $50)

These wireless earbuds sport impressive battery-life and smart adaptive noise cancellation, and at $100, they're a steal.
A pair of OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds and a charging case are displayed against a blue background.

If you're currently shopping for a pair of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, consider ordering a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds from Amazon. Currently down to $100, these earbuds are a third off and down to an all-time low price -- even the new silver colorway that is currently up for preorder. 

These headphones are packed with features that will impress. Smart adaptive noise cancellation automatically adapts to your environment, adjusting the level of noise cancellation as the background noise does, so you stay immersed in whatever you're listening to. Plus, your calls will stay clear with AI-powered noise reduction. The headphones have 11mm dynamic drivers have Dolby Atmos support for premium audio. And you can wear them during your workout routine, as they are rated IP55 sweat- and water-resistant. With OnePlus Audio ID you can also tailor your audio with a personalized hearing profile.

These buds are equipped with Qi wireless charging. And with fast charging, you can get up to 10 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. Overall, these earbuds provide up to 7 hours of playback per charge and you'll get up to 38 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Additionally, the earbuds can connect to two devices at once, such as your smartphone and your computer, and they will sync as soon the charging case is open. 