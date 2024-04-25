Power Up Your iPhone With 50% Off This Incredible Magnetic Battery

Even the best smartphones have battery lives that can struggle throughout the day. While it's nice to be able to charge your phone at an outlet, it's not always viable. If you travel a lot or just have a long commute, then it's a good idea to have a portable charge. You can grab the awesome Anker MagGo 622 magnetic battery for just $35 at the moment on Amazon, which means that you'll save a full 50% today.

The discount means you can now pay just $35 and pick up a new Anker MagGo 622 in one of five different colors: black, green, white, purple and blue. We don't know how long that price will stick around, but you won't have to enter any discount codes or clip any on-screen coupons to get it if you act soon.

The MagGo battery pack is a magnetic and wireless solution, which means that it can magnetically connect to the back of your iPhone 12 or newer and charge it without cables. It's got a 5,000-mAh capacity, which is roughly enough to charge your phone once over, and there's a USB-C port on the side that can be used to top up the battery pack while offering passthrough charging if your phone's magnetically attached.

The addition of a kickstand means you can also use this to stand your iPhone up while you catch up on the latest must-watch TV show. And all without a single cable in sight.

Have an older iPhone that doesn't support magnetic charging? Our list of the best iPhone deals can help you upgrade for less.