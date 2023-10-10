Our Favorite Bone Conduction Headphones Just Retuned to its Lowest Price Ever

With cooler days approaching and the great outdoors beckoning, it's a great time to consider upgrading your running headphones. Whether you're hitting the trails or running in a busy metropolitan area, having an awareness of your surroundings is important, which is why bone conduction headphones have risen in popularity in recent years. With an open-ear design, you can still hear the world around you while listening to your music, which is ideal for a variety of environments. Shokz, formerly known as AfterShokz, makes a variety of our favorite bone conduction headphone models, and you can save as much as 23% on them for a limited time.

The flagship model, the Shokz OpenRun Pro, are our top pick. They are on the pricey end with a retail price of $180, but you can save $55 on a set right now and nab them for their best price to date. They're lightweight and feature an impressive 10-hour battery life, plus they're IP55-rated for protection against sweat and rain. Importantly, they also sound great with improved bass performance compared to other bone-conduction headphones.

If you don't want to spend $140, the midrange OpenRun model is also on sale. Down to $90 from a $130 list price, this is the best price of the year so far. The OpenRun headphones don't offer quite the level of sound quality as the Pro version, and the battery life is a little shorter at eight hours, but they do actually have a better water-resistance rating at IP67 making them ideal for intense workouts or activities like kayaking.

And if you just want to give bone conduction headphones a try without committing a ton of cash, the entry-level Shokz OpenMove are the most affordable option in the sale at just $55. Usually $80, these aren't a premium headphone option but we like them as a budget pick as they have decent sound quality, a comfortable fit, USB-C charging and up to six hours of battery life.