Never Lose Your Things Again With This $16 Ugreen Item Finder

Losing your wallet, keys and other items is super annoying, but with modern technology, it doesn't have to be something you deal with anymore. Bluetooth item trackers are pretty sweet because you can use your phone to hunt them down, whether they're hiding beneath the sofa cushions or in the woods after your walk. Now that you can pick up a new Ugreen item tracker for just $16, why would you ever risk losing your most important items ever again? Note that we don't know how long this deal is going to hang around, and you do need to clip the on-screen coupon to get this special price, down from the usual $25.

The Ugreen item finder is certified by Apple to use its Find My network and the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The tracker even has a speaker built in so you can make it play a sound when you're nearby, perfect for those times when your keys are beneath a pile of mail, for example.

Ugreen's Lost Mode ensures users will be instantly notified when it is found while an anti-tracking function ensures that people will receive a warning if it's traveling with them but shouldn't be -- a vital privacy and personal security feature.

These item trackers are a great way to keep tabs on the things that are important to you, but remember that ordering soon is the best way to make sure that you don't miss out on this discounted price. Prefer your item trackers to have an Apple logo on them? A four-pack of AirTags is now just $85, too.