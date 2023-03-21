Never Get Caught With a Dead Battery Again With This $20 iWalk Portable Charger

From checking the weather to looking up directions, phones are an essential part of our day-to-day life. Which is why getting caught with a dead battery while you're on the go can throw off your entire day. And unless you want to stop everything to track down an outlet, it's worth snagging a portable charger -- especially when you can find one on sale. Right now, Amazon is offering 50% off this when you use the promo code IWALK222, so you can pick it up for just $20. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The best part about this iWalk portable charger is that it comes with built-in cables, so you don't have to worry about carrying or tracking down the right cords. It has both a USB-C and a Lightning cable, so it's designed for both iPhones and Androids, and it has an extra USB-A and USB-C port, so it can charge up to four devices at a time. It supports 18W fast charging, and with a 2,000 mAh capacity, it can recharge your phone roughly five times, or your tablet around twice -- depending on the model. It's also just 1.6 inches thick, and weighs in at just over one pound, so it's easy to slip in your pocket or backpack and take with you just about anywhere.