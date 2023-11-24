My Favorite Baby Bassinet Is $210 During Black Friday Sales

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends you sleep in the same room as your baby for at least the first six months of their life. If you're anything like me, you'll want your newborn right beside you for as long as they fit in their bassinet.

The bassinet I used for both of my babies, the Halo BassiNest Soothing Swivel Sleeper 3.0, is on sale at Amazon today only for Black Friday, down from $300 to $210.

The Halo is a great bedside bassinet. The height is adjustable, which allows you to keep it level with your bed. One of the sides lowers when you push down on it and you can swivel it in any direction, so putting your sleeping baby back in the bassinet is a cinch. It also has mesh sides and a pad with a machine-washable cover.

You can use the bassinet until your baby is 20 pounds or they're too tall for it, which covered us until about the four-month mark with my son.

There's also a built-in light, white noise and vibration to help soothe your baby. Full disclosure: The white noise doesn't go very loud, so I bought an additional white noise machine.