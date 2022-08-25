Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones

Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is in its limited-time back-to-school sale.

The sale features a variety of recently released Motorola phones with prices starting at just $150. One of the most affordable options in the mix is the 2022 Moto G Power, which is . For that price -- which is also being -- you get a 5,000-mAh battery, a MediaTek processor, a 50-megapixel camera and a high-refresh rate display. It can last up to three days per charge, making it the perfect pickup for a young one who might not be the best at plugging their phone in.

Those with a little more to spend could consider Motorola's 2nd Gen Razr. It's seeing the biggest discount in the sale with , again , and offers a foldable phone experience for $800 -- $200 less than Samsung's latest Z Flip. The iconic flip phone has had an upgrade for the modern smartphone era and now features a 6.2-inch OLED main display that folds in half, 5G support, a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 48-megapixel camera. That camera can serve as both the main shooter and selfie camera thanks to the Razr's foldable design and 2.7-inch external display.

Be sure to check out all the phone deals on offer at Motorola and get your order in before the sale ends.