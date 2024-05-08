Mint Mobile Is Giving New Customers 6 Months of Paramount Plus for Free

Getting on a cheaper phone plan can help you save money for months on end, and Mint Mobile is one of the most budget-friendly cell phone service providers on the market today. They currently have a deal that gets you an Unlimited premium wireless phone plan for $15 per month for three months. However, this deal has now gotten an upgrade: you can also score a free six-month subscription to the Paramount Plus Essential plan when you sign up for one of Mint Mobile's Unlimited premium phone plans.

To take advantage of this deal, you must purchase an Unlimited premium wireless phone plan on or before May 31. Mint Mobile's Unlimited wireless plans are $15 per month with an upfront payment of $45, and revert to their regular price of $30 per month after the three-month period expires. You'll then be able to subscribe to your complimentary Paramount Plus Essentials subscription until June 30.

You can unsubscribe to Paramount Plus Essentials before your six-month subscription is up to avoid fees. If not, the plan automatically renews at $5.99 per month plus any applicable taxes. Paramount Plus also offers an annual subscription that costs $59.99 and saves you 16% over a monthly subscription after your free 6-month period. The Essentials plan includes a limited amount of commercials and lets you stream up to 45,000 episodes of popular shows such as Yellowjackets, RuPaul's Drag Race, Star Trek: Lower Decks and nostalgic favorites such as iCarly, Hey! Arnold, Frasier and more. You can also watch UEFA, Champions League and NFL on CBS. However, you won't be able to stream programming from your local CBS station.

Act before May 31 to save on your phone bill and stream quality content for free for six months. If you want to explore more phone plans before committing, check out our lists of best plans and best family plans so you can pick what's best for you.