Looking For a New Phone Plan? Here Are Some Great Deals to Consider

If you've been wanting to ditch your current cellphone service provider for a cheaper or more reliable network then now is the time. Right now, several carriers, including Verizon, Consumer Cellular and others, are offering great deals on phone plans. If you sign up now, you'll be eligible to receive some great perks, including free cellphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Just make sure you review all the fine print before signing on the dotted line.

Verizon Free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with any Samsung trade-in Verizon is one of the biggest mobile service providers in the United States. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free when you sign up for select plans and trade in your older Samsung device. The Galaxy S24 lineup is the brand's latest and greatest device so if you've been eyeing one, this could be a great way to upgrade both your phone and provider. See at Verizon

James Martin/CNET AT&T Get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with eligible trade-in If you switch to AT&T right now, you'll get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with eligible trade-ins. It might not be the latest model but it's still a great device and one of the best Android phones on the market. AT&T has several plans available so you can choose the one that best fits your lifestyle and budget. See at AT&T Wireless

James Martin/CNET Boost Infinite Get the Galaxy A23 for $0 down Sign up for Boost Infinite and get the Galaxy A23 for $0 down. If you're on a tight budget, this might be a great option for you. You'll also get payments as low as $5 per month, but as we mentioned, make sure you read all the terms and conditions. See at Boost Infinite

