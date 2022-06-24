Best Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals: Save $300 on a Deebot T8, $250 on a Roomba i6 and More

While Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until July 12 this year, here are already tons of great deals you can shop right now. Amazon has already rolled out early Prime Day deals, and plenty of other retailers are offering some competing deals of their own to get in on the action. You'll find tons of discounts out there on everything from headphones to TVs to home goods, and even some great deals on robot vacuum cleaners.

These days you can find a wide range of robot vacuums, from simple budget-friendly models that take care of basic vacuuming to pricier high-end models with laser navigation and mopping features. And with just a little digging, you can save hundreds on one of these handy housework helpers, no matter what kind of model you're looking for.

Read more: How to Set Up Your Home Before a Robot Vacuum Cleans So It Won't Get Stuck

To get a sense of the best models on the market at the moment, you can check out our list of the best robot vacuums. Below, you'll find the best deals available on some of our favorite models, as well as plenty of comparable models you can grab at a steep discount. We'll keep updating this page as deals come and go, so check back often to be sure you're getting the best value for your dollar.

Anker The RoboVac 25C made its way onto our list of the best robot vacuums for 2022 as our favorite budget option. And it's an even better value when you can pick it up for 48% off the list price. It's suitable for both carpet and hardwood floors, and boasts 1,500 Pascal of suction for thorough cleaning. While it doesn't feature the floor-mapping capabilities of pricier models, it is equipped with drop-sensing technology and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can activate it through your phone or smart home hub. It can run for up to 100 minutes on a full charge, and will automatically return to its included charging base when low on power.

Ecovacs With a mopping function, an autoempty station and laser navigation, the Deebot T8 AIVI is the full package when it comes to robot vacuums. It generates a multifloor map of your home, and the companion app allows you to set custom cleaning schedules and virtual boundaries. It boasts up to 3 hours of run time on a single charge, and a 240mL water tank, large enough to clean an area of up to 2,000 square feet. Plus, the precise obstacle avoidance capabilities mean you don't have to worry about it getting tangled up in loose cords or chargers.

Bobsweep Like the name suggests, this Bobsweep robot vacuum cleaner is designed specifically with pet hair in mind. It features a powerful main brush, as well as twin side brushes to clear out loose hairs from those hard-to-reach edges and corners. The high-efficiency filter traps harmful dust and allergens, and the removable dust bin is waterproof, which makes it easy to clean out. You can control it using the companion app, or with your voice with Google Assistant- and Amazon Alexa-enabled smart devices.

Roborock While this Roborock S6 Pure might be a slight step down from the S7 that made our list of favorites for 2022, it offers many of the same features for over $200 less. It's a combination mop and vacuum, and can perform both functions simultaneously for efficient cleaning. It uses laser navigation to generate a multifloor map of your home, allowing you to set custom cleaning schedules and no-go zones. It boasts an impressive 2,000Pa of suction, it can run for up to 3 hours on a single charge and the 180-milliliter water tank holds enough to mop an area of up to 1,610 square feet.

Roborock The S5 Max is another hybrid robot vacuum/mop. It uses lidar navigation to generate a multifloor map of your home for the most efficient cleaning route, so you can designate specific no-go and no-mopping zones. It produces 2,000Pa of suction and has automatic carpet detection for optimized cleaning on both carpeted and hardwood floors. It has a maximum runtime of up to 180 minutes, and at just 3.8 inches thick, it's slim enough to clean under couches and beds, too.

iRobot The Roomba i6 is exclusively a vacuum cleaner (no mopping function). It uses vSLAM navigation to generate a map of your home while it cleans and learns the most efficient cleaning route to save time and energy. You can't set custom maps and schedules like with the Roborock S6, but you can use Google Assistant or Alexa via your phone or smart hub to give it specific commands such as "Clean under the kitchen table" to take care of messes in the moment. The major advantage of the Roomba i6 is that it comes with the Clean Base, which allows it to empty its own dustbin when full so you don't have to worry about coming home to a house that's only half clean.