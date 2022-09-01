Walmart's Labor Day Sale Brings Huge Discounts to Thousands of Items

Walmart is known for offering products at affordable prices and many stores are now super centers offering fresh produce as well. With Labor Day coming up, Walmart is hopping the train on Labor Day sales with special rollbacks on thousands of items.

Get 40% off floorcare, 60% off fashion items, 22% off gaming products and 20% off mattresses. There's a lot to browse, so take your time and make use of the easy search options if you need something in particular. Though Walmart hasn't announced when this sale ends, it's certain that these deals are only for a limited time.

This is a perfect chance to stock up on household goods or school supplies. You can also get some great tech for less right now. A is now just $298 (save $60), a is just $135 (save $115) and this is just $95 (save $104).

For those who love crafts, you can get some big discounts on supplies. Grab some for just $0.68, for just $2.97 or for $0.97. Household items are up to 30% off, including this for $39 (save $21) and these for $134 (save $33).