Keep Your Phone Safe With Up to 50% Off Stylish Cases at Casely

Casely is having its seventh-year birthday sale, so there are huge deals across the whole website, with up to 50% off, although it is a bit more complicated. The way that it works is that everything is 30% off when you use the code HBD30 when checking out. That can bump up to 40% off if your order is worth between $75 and $124 and you use the code HBD40. Then, in the last category, if you spend more than $125, then you can get 50% off using the code HBD50, so Casely has certainly incentivized buying more.

Luckily, Casely makes a ton of excellent cases, with lots of covers and styles to pick from, covering loads of different phones, especially from Apple and Samsung. Unfortunately, Casely doesn't say when the sale ends, so be sure to grab something quickly.

Here, you can find cases for handsets from the iPhone 6 all the way to iPhone 15 Pro Max and from the Samsung Galaxy S9 phones all the way up to S24 Ultra. Casely has classic cases that are stylish but fairly basic, that will typically cost around $25, but you can find some for the iPhone for as low as $6.25 before the discount.

The classic case will keep your phone safe, but if you need a little more protection and are prone to dropping your phone more often, consider grabbing the bold case. If you browse the collection, you'll find some cases that are already on sale (and you'll save an extra 30% with the coupon code). In fact, Casely even sells magnetic power banks -- called power pods -- with its great styles as well, and they pack a 5,000-mAh charge, which is substantial.

The price for this Opposites Attract Day and Night Colorblock Mountains case for the iPhone 15 drops to $21 with this deal. The Geometric Rose Gold Marble case for an iPhone 13 has been slashed by 75%, from $30 down to under $8. There are plenty of other classic or bold and MagSafe case options as well, so you can pick one that matches your style. You can opt to add a glass screen protector for just $15, an adhesive phone wallet for just $5, a phone ring for $10 or a phone loop for $15. Stock up on everything you need or maybe grab cool cases for your family and friends while you can still save up to 50%.

