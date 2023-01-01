Upgrade to JBL's Live Free Wireless Earbuds for Just $35 Today

Why spend more on pricey earbuds, when you can get the same features at a fraction of the cost? These cost-effective headphones don't skimp on sound quality either. Whether you're a music buff, workout warrior, part of the work-from-home crowd or like to listen to podcasts on your commute, these affordable AirPod alternatives are a great investment. And right now, you can snag a set of new for some of the lowest prices we've seen. With discounts up to 70% off, you can get a new pair of true wireless buds for as low as $45. These offers expire tonight.

are an affordable and Android-friendly option that feature active noise cancellation to limit outside noise and distractions, as well as a "TalkThru" transparency mode, so you can be aware of your surroundings without having to take them out or turn them off. These buds have an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating, you don't have to worry about using them during workouts or on rainy days.

The intuitive controls let you talk to Alexa or Google Assistant with just a touch, keeping you effortlessly connected to what you need to know. Also, they have a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge, with up to 14 more hours with the charging case. A dual connect feature allows you to connect to just a single earbud at a time, if you need to keep one ear open. Normally listing for $150, you can get the NC Plus earbuds for just $45 today.

The earbuds feature dynamic drivers, packing a lot of power into a small size. You can also download the My JBL Headphones app for additional customization. And the earbuds come with a one-year JBL manufacturer's limited warranty. Snag a pair during this one-day sale to improve your listening experience.