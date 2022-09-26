Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Deals

Recent iPhone and Apple Watch Models Have Huge Discounts Today Only at Woot

If you can live with some physical imperfections, these Apple device deals are some of the best around.
2 min read
An iPhone 12 against a yellow and orange swirled background.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple devices regularly score top marks in our reviews and frequently claim the top spots in our best device lists thanks to their sleek designs and consistently impressive performance. The biggest downside to buying Apple gear is usually the cost. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash with sales like the one at Woot today. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are "scratch and dent" refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to show moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to ensure they're in full working condition. Though none of the latest iPhone 14 or Apple Watch Series 8 models are on sale, many of these previous-generation devices are still great buys. 

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and equipped with Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most users. It's a great value starting at just $440, which is $159 less than buying new from Apple directly, or $360 for the iPhone 12 mini. If you want an even more affordable option, there are older models like the iPhone 8, with prices starting as low as $130, or you can nab the 2020 version of the iPhone SE for just $160.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6, which you can pick up for as low as $240, offers many of the same features as the newer Series 7 at a lower price. Or, you can save on Apple's budget-friendly alternative, the first-gen Apple Watch SE. This Apple Watch "lite" isn't equipped with the same advanced health sensors as the Series 6, but it's still packed with plenty of impressive features, and you can pick one up for as low as $190 today, which is $59 less than the updated second-generation Apple Watch SE costs brand new.

These are some of the best value Apple deals you'll find right now -- but the sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later.

