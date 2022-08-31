iPad Keyboards Are on Sale Starting as Low as $90 Today Only

If you're an iPad user who needs to do a lot of writing, you may want to invest in a keyboard to make the job easier. Apple's Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard are great products that can turn your tablet into a workstation, but both tend to be expensive add-ons. However, right now, are available starting as low as $90 at Woot. This offer is only available until the end of the day or while supplies last.

Refurbs are a great way to get a high-quality keyboard without spending a lot of money. Plus, Woot's refurbished products come with a limited warranty, so you can be confident that you're getting a great deal and that you're covered if something goes wrong. And the prices are way less than you would pay if you were buying new.

The Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is . That's half the price you'd pay for it right now. It works with the third, fourth and fifth generation iPad Pro models in the 12.9-inch size. If you'd prefer a more traditional laptop experience with a keyboard and trackpad, the Magic Keyboard is also available in Woot's sale for both and iPad Pro owners with prices from $155. Considering it starts at $300 brand new, these deals are well worth nabbing if you don't mind a previously owned device.

The sale also features the Apple Smart Keyboard that works with the seventh, eighth and ninth generation iPad as well as the third-gen iPad Air. Its price is from a manufacturer suggested retail price of $159 and, unlike the other keyboards in the sale, it is offered brand new.

All of the keyboards connect easily using magnets and never have to be paired or charged, so they're always ready to go for any project, paper or presentation you might have. Remember, though, that these deals are only for the keyboards and that the iPad itself is sold separately.