Here's How to Snag a Handy MagSafe Power Bank for Your iPhone for Just $20

This compact and convenient battery is almost half off when you stack these coupons.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Baseus magnetic wireless MagSafe power bank is displayed against a blue background.
Baseus/CNET

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank: $20

Save $19

This portable power bank is a great option for iPhone users to stay charged on the go -- and right now you can get it for nearly half price at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code IO4K3JVS at checkout.

$20 at Amazon

No one wants to deal with a dead battery, especially when you're out and about. That's why a portable power bank to give your phone a boost while you're on the go is a wise investment for most people. 

Apple fans using the latest iPhones (starting with the iPhone 12 lineup) have MagSafe capabilities to conveniently attach accessories to the back of their devices. This Baseus power bank is magnetic and compact -- and while it typically lists for $39, right now you can snag one for yourself for just $20. Just clip the on-page coupon and use promo code IO4K3JVS at checkout to receive the entire discount. 

This power bank is one of our top picks for iPhone users. It should provide a full charge to most iPhones out there with a 6,000-mAh capacity. It can charge your phone wirelessly at 7.5 watts or at 20 watts if you use the built-in USB-C port. When you're ready to recharge the power bank, it can fuel up in under two hours. And because it offers pass-through charging, you can top it up while charging your phone, essentially turning it into a wireless charging pad. 

Additionally, you can use the USB-C port to charge one device, while placing another item -- like AirPods -- on the wireless charging spot to simultaneously power up two devices at once.

We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.  

