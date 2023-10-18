Here's How to Snag a Handy MagSafe Power Bank for Your iPhone for Just $20

No one wants to deal with a dead battery, especially when you're out and about. That's why a portable power bank to give your phone a boost while you're on the go is a wise investment for most people.

Apple fans using the latest iPhones (starting with the iPhone 12 lineup) have MagSafe capabilities to conveniently attach accessories to the back of their devices. This Baseus power bank is magnetic and compact -- and while it typically lists for $39, right now you can snag one for yourself for just $20. Just clip the on-page coupon and use promo code IO4K3JVS at checkout to receive the entire discount.

This power bank is one of our top picks for iPhone users. It should provide a full charge to most iPhones out there with a 6,000-mAh capacity. It can charge your phone wirelessly at 7.5 watts or at 20 watts if you use the built-in USB-C port. When you're ready to recharge the power bank, it can fuel up in under two hours. And because it offers pass-through charging, you can top it up while charging your phone, essentially turning it into a wireless charging pad.

Additionally, you can use the USB-C port to charge one device, while placing another item -- like AirPods -- on the wireless charging spot to simultaneously power up two devices at once.

We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.