Here's How to Save $15 on the New Google Pixel Buds Pro at Launch

Announced in May at Google's I/O developer conference, the new Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are now available to preorder. Retailing for $200 and taking aim squarely at Apple's AirPods Pro, these are Google's first active noise-canceling earbuds and you can score a set of . When placing your preorder there, simply use coupon code CNET15 for an instant $15 price cut, dropping your new earbuds down to only $185.

Google put emphasis on the active noise cancellation performance of the Pixel Buds Pro at I/O, touting its Silent Seal technology that is designed to provide a tight seal for blocking out outside sound while avoiding that feeling of built-up pressure. When you need to let outside noises back in, the Pixel Buds Pro's transparency mode allows you to do just that without removing the earbuds.

Other neat features include support for multipoint Bluetooth connections, IPX4 water resistance, Qi wireless charging support, and up to 31 hours of listening time including the capacity of the charging case. Unlike Apple's AirPods earbud lineup, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are also available in multiple colors, namely charcoal, fog, coral and lemongrass, for a little added personality.

Google Pixel Buds Pro preorders are slated to start shipping on July 26 and shipping at Wellbots is free.