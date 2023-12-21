HelloFresh Is Slashing Subscription Costs and Throwing In Freebies for New Customers

It can be a challenge to maintain a healthy lifestyle when your schedule is packed, especially when you have a whole family to feed. That's one reason why meal kits filled with healthy ingredients that can be delivered right to your door are getting so popular. HelloFresh is one of our favorite meal delivery services, and if you've been considering signing up for a subscription, you won't want to miss this deal. HelloFresh is giving 16 free meals to new subscribers, which drops the cost per serving, as well as adding a free breakfast item to every box. Just click the link below and your discount will be automatically applied.

HelloFresh has a ton of subscribers, and a lot of that has to do with the wide selection of meal options available, with kid-friendly options, vegetarian meals and more. The kits themselves are relatively easy to prepare, often taking only a half hour or so to get ready. Just make sure you have some basic cookware. Plus, you can personalize your plan based on the type of food you prefer, how many people you're planning to serve and how often you want deliveries. And if you need to change that down the road, you can. You can also skip, pause or cancel your subscription at any time -- just make sure you do so before the delivery cutoff so your next order doesn't ship.

This discount will be applied across nine boxes, and your free breakfast item will be added to each box for the life of your subscription. It's important to note that this offer is only available for new subscribers and probably won't last long, so be sure to sign up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on this offer.

If Hello Fresh is not for you or you're not eligible for this latest promo, be sure to check out our roundup of the best meal delivery deals available right now at other services.