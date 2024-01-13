Grab Rokform Phone Cases, Mounts and More for 25% Off

If you're buying yourself a new phone, one of the most important things you can do is make sure it's protected from drops, scratches and other various wear and tear. Luckily, Rokform is having a special CNET deal on many of its rigged cases and screen protectors for various phones, such as the iPhone and Samsung. You can get 25% off anything on Rokform's store by using the promo code CNET25 at checkout.

Rokform has rugged cases to fit current flagship lineups, from base models all the way to the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. They usually go for $70 each, but this discount drops the cost to under $53. You can also save on cases that'll fit older models as well as select iPads. You'll find other discounts too. You can grab a MagSafe sport ring to serve as both a stand and a grip for $30 (a $10 savings), a magnetic windshield suction mount for $45 (a $15 savings) and even motorcycle and bike mounts, as well as plenty of other accessories.