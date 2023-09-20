Grab Previous-Gen iPhone and Apple Watch Grade A Refurbs From $140

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are grabbing all of the headlines right now, a lot of people don't want to spend over the odds on the latest and greatest smartphone. If you're looking to find a great deal on a phone and don't necessarily need the most advanced models out there, you may want to consider some of the refurbished models currently available at Woot.

You can grab older generation iPhones -- including the iPhone 13 -- along with refurbished Apple Watches starting at just $140, which can save you hundreds. The sale is running now through Sept. 30, while supplies last. Some models have already begun to sell out, however, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

All of the models available in this sale are fully unlocked and are Grade A refurbished models, which means the devices have been tested, inspected and repaired to full working condition and have minimal cosmetic damage. And they are backed by a 90-day limited warranty from Woot, just in case.

Woot has a few iPhone 13 models available for purchase, with the Mini starting at just $470, the standard iPhone 13 from $550 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max going for $750. Though a couple of generations old, the iPhone 13 series still offers a lot of value in 2023 with solid camera performance, screens from 5.4 to 6.7 inches in size and the powerful A15 Bionic chip.

Prices drop even further if you consider an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 series device, both of which can run the just-released iOS 17 software, giving you options if you want to spend even less.

And for those wanting a decent smartwatch without paying the price for the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, you can grab recent models like the Series 7 or Series 6 from just $190. Both still offer an always-on display, an ECG sensor and tons of fitness-tracking features to help you keep up with activity levels and more. Plus, you can play music or receive calls and messages right from your wrist, which is convenient when you're on the go.

Bargain hunters can also consider older models like the original Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 4 with prices as low as $140. While not as feature-packed or future-proof, both are compatible with the latest WatchOS 10 software and could be good starter smartwatches for a kid or budding fitness enthusiast.