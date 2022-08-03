Grab Motorola's Unlocked Moto G Fast for Just $100 (Save 50%)

Are you looking for a new phone on a tight budget? The smartphone from Motorola is a great phone for budget-minded shoppers. It comes equipped with many popular features including a large, high-definition screen and a fast processor, and right now Amazon has discounted the 2020 model by 50%, bringing the price to a cool $100.

The Moto G Fast features a 6.4-inch high-definition display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octacore processor. It comes equipped with 32GB of storage, which can be expanded with an additional purchase of a microSD card, and a battery that gets up to two days of use per charge. The phone also has an IP52 rating, making it water-resistant against splashes and spills or mild inclement weather. It also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor and a 16-megapixel triple-rear camera system.

There are a few things you need to consider before you buy: This phone is a 2020 model and security updates have stopped as of June of this year, which may leave your phone vulnerable. Also, it features the Android 10 OS out of the box, but that can update to Android 11. That's still behind the most recent Android 12 update, but being sure to upgrade to Android 11 can help ensure your phone remains safe. Another good tip is to make sure you're downloading apps from official app stores and have a good reputation.

However, because this phone is unlocked and has compatibility with both CDMA and GSM networks, you can take the phone to a carrier of your choosing to get the features, coverage and price point you want. At $100, that makes this a pretty great deal that is worth considering if you don't need the latest tech.

Read more: Moto G Fast vs. G Power vs. G Stylus: Motorola Budget Phones, Side by Side