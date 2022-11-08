Grab an Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A23 Smartphone for Just $250 -- Its Lowest Price to Date

Are you ready to get a new phone, but don't want to break the bank to do it? The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a good option for budget-conscious buyers. In fact, it was one of our picks for best cheap phones of the year. At $300, this 2022 smartphone is already a decent deal, but right now you can get an even better price at . It's $50 off right now, bringing it to $250 -- its lowest price yet. But this offer is only available for a limited time.

The A23 is a solid alternative to the . It comes with a 6.6-inch edge-to-edge screen, 5G connectivity and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has a long-lasting battery that should last well over a day per charge, depending on usage. And if you're worried about the relatively low storage 64GB, you can expand it by up to 1TB with a microSD card -- sold separately. It also supports up to 25W super-fast charging -- but wall chargers for this device are sold separately as well. If you use your phone to capture pictures and video, the A23 has four rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera and an ultrawide camera (though the wide lens has just a 5-megapixel sensor).

