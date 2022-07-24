MCU Phase 5 Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps
Woot Has Lightning Charging Cables on Sale Starting at $2 Right Now

You can never have too many charging cables, and now's the time to stock up with big discounts at Woot.
Lost your phone's charging cable or dealing with cords that have frayed? Get your power back with MFi-certified Lightning cables that are universally compatible with iPhones, iPads, iPods and more. You can grab an Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning charging cable for as low as $2 at Woot. Prices start at just $5 for a 1-foot cable, which is already $3 less than the Amazon price, and you can get an extra $3 off your order when you use the promo code CABLES at checkout. Take advantage of this offer now through July 31 or while supplies last.

This iPhone charging cable from Amazon uses Apple's original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices, plus the sturdy unibody connectors provide a secure fit and resist damage. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance also maximize your charging speed, supporting up to 2.4 amps. And you won't have to worry about fraying -- an added layer of protection to the ends improves the durability of the charging cord. With eight colors to choose from, multiple cord lengths and even 2-packs available, you can customize this deal to get exactly what you want. 