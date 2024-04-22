Google's Pixel 7 Pro Can Be Yours for Just $530 Today

Google's latest flagship may now be the Pixel 8 Pro, but the Pixel 7 Pro is still an excellent phone for those in the market for a new device, especially when you can find one at a good price. Right now Amazon is offering a brand-new 256GB Pixel 7 Pro for $530 rather than the $999 it usually goes for. That's a whopping $469 discount. There's no set expiration date for this deal, so it could disappear at any time. We'd recommend placing your order sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

The Pixel 7 Pro formerly appeared on our list of best phones to buy in 2023, and for good reason. It has a sleek design and a lot of power under the hood with its Tensor G2 chip that puts it on par with something like the Samsung S22 Ultra in terms of performance. That means you get a smooth experience out of using it, especially with the latest Android software, which the Pixel 7 Pro is optimized to use given that Google makes Android.

You also get three excellent cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. There's also a lot more AI in the imaging software this time around and even includes a photo unblur tool which is useful in a lot of scenarios. You'll also get to see all your pics on a gorgeous 6.7-inch screen that's running a 3,120x1,440-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the latter of which makes for a snappy experience and is what you'd want to see on a flagship phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro continues to be an impressive phone in 2024 for those that don't necessarily need the latest advancements, especially when you consider the discounted price. Or, if you'd rather go for something else entirely, check out our roundup of the best phone deals available right now.