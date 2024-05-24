Grab the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Just $400 at Woot With This Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day deals have begun, and there are some massive discounts on electronics, including phones. While current flagships may still cost a pretty penny after the discounts, older flagships are on massive discounts right now, including Google's Pixel 7 Pro. Still one of the best Android phones out there, The Pixel 7 Pro is more cost-effective to choose over the Pixel 8 Pro, and now Woot has slashed the price of the base model by $499 to boot. The 256GB model is going for $440, while the 512GB variant is down to $470.

Best Memorial Day Deals Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them. See Memorial Day Live Blog

All of this means that you can pick a Google Pixel 7 Pro up for just $513 right now, but you'll only get that special price on the obsidian (black) color. Other colors are available but you'll pay a little more to get your hands on one of those. We also don't know how long this price will stick around so keep that in mind when you're planning your purchase, too.

The Pixel 7 Pro is a great option for fans of Android or anyone using the Google ecosystem. It even won an Editors' Choice Award last year. This 5G phone has a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also runs on a powerful Google Tensor G2 chip, which still delivers top-notch performance.

As for photos and videos, you'll have a lot to work with -- the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel wide camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. Plus, there are plenty of special features for editing including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone and more.

This is a great price on a popular phone but if you're interested in seeing what discounts you can score on other popular brands, be sure to check out our roundup of the best phone deals currently available.