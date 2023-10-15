Get Your Hands on a 20W Apple Power Adapter for Just $13

You can never have too many power adapters on hand. And if you prefer to keep all your devices and accessories in the Apple ecosystem, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This 20W USB-C wall charger is $19 when you pick it up from Apple directly. But right now you can grab it for just $13 at Woot when you use the promo code APPLE at checkout.

This power adapter has a single USB-C port, and is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and other smaller devices. And with 20-watt fast charging, it can recharge an iPhone 8 or newer up to 50% in just about 30 minutes. This deal is available through Oct. 31, but Woot often has a limited supply available, so it could sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Also note that this power adapter doesn't come with a charging cable, but you can pick up this six-foot USB-C Apple cable for just $10 at Amazon.