Get This Surprisingly Decent Belkin Over-Ear Wireless Headset for Only $25

If you've ever looked at our list of best headsets for working from home, you may have noticed that most of the headsets, especially the premium models, are pretty pricey. The most affordable model is around $50. And that's what the Belkin SoundForm Adapt Wireless Over-Ear Headset lists for, which puts it in budget headset territory. But from now until Dec. 24, if you add it to your cart on Amazon, the price should automatically drop to $25 (apply the code 500FFADAPT at checkout if it doesn't). The math here is pretty easy: that's 50% off. And it's a good deal at the price.

The Belkin SoundForm Adapt Wireless headset has a retractable microphone that can be flipped up to mute yourself. It doesn't have plush memory foam ear cups or active noise canceling. But it seems well built -- it folds up -- is relatively comfortable to wear and offers decent all-around performance, with strong battery life (up to 45 hours at moderate volume levels). While its sound quality for music listening can't compete with more expensive headsets, it's decent enough (the bass lacks a bit of punch) and callers said they could hear me well.

I'm not going to sit here and tell you it's the greatest headset in the world, but for the money ($25), it exceeded my expectations and is a decent choice for someone who's on a tight budget or just doesn't want to spend much on a headset. Belkin isn't marketing it toward kids, but it does make for a good headset for younger users. At this price, you won't mind too much if your kid beats it up or loses it (though no carrying case is included).