Get This 40W Dual USB-C Fast Charger for Less than $20

Normally $28, Baseus' 40W GaN wall charger, is on sale for just less than $20 ahead of Prime Day. It can charge a MacBook Air or two smartphones at the same time.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
The Baseus 40W dual USB-C comes in black or white

The Baseus 40W dual USB-C also comes in white for $1 more.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Apple's 20W USB-C wall charger costs $19. But there are plenty of arguably better alternatives, including Baseus' 40W Dual USB-C Fast Charger, which is down to $19.59 when you clip the instant 30%-off coupon on its product page at Amazon. Its list price is $28 (the white version costs $1 more), so you're saving $8 and essentially getting twice the charging capacity of Apple's.

See at Amazon

I haven't tried this particular Baseus charger but have used others and haven't had an issue with any of them. I've tested and like its new 65W flat charger, which features a USB-C and USB-A port and is also a good deal at around $36. Baseus says this model is powered by the latest 5th-generation GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology. That technology allows for the charger to be smaller and not heat up as much while delivering more power.

This charger's maximum output is 40W, which is more than enough to charge a MacBook Air, or you can use the dual ports to charge two devices at the same time (each port would deliver 20W in that configuration). No cable is included but most new smartphones come with a charging cable and the latest iPhones include as USB-C to Lighting cable that would allow you to fast charge your iPhone with a wall charger like this.

