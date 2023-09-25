X
Get the iPhone 15 Pro and an Unlimited Plan for Just $60 Per Month

Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for iPhone plan gets you the latest Apple phone with unlimited data for $60 a month -- without the need to trade in.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram
iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max
Unsurprisingly, Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have catapulted straight to the top of our list of the best phones to buy in 2023, but you don't have to spend top dollar to get your hands on one. There are already some solid iPhone 15 deals to take advantage of, though one downside to the vast majority of them is the need to handover a relatively recent phone in order to make any savings. 

However, Boost Infinite's new Infinite Access for iPhone promotion offers the iPhone 15 Pro and an unlimited plan for just $60 per month, no trade-in required, making it one of the most appealing options out there. Plus, you can upgrade to the most recent iPhone every year.

Available directly at Boost and via Amazon, Infinite Access for iPhone includes the device itself and an unlimited data, talk and text plan for that $60 monthly fee. Other neat features include 5GB of data while roaming in Mexico and Canada and unlimited talk and text from the US to Mexico and Canada. 

You'll pay $0 upfront to get started and you don't have to trade in a device to get in on this promotion. Note that if you take out the plan via Amazon you'll receive a 100% discount on the list price of the handset during checkout. 

The plan is a similar proposition to Apple's own iPhone Upgrade Program in that it gives you the opportunity to upgrade to the latest iPhone every year. After 12 months, simply hand your iPhone 15 device back to Boost and you'll be able to move on to next year's device. 

You can get the base storage iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus or iPhone 15 Pro for that $60 per month fee, though you may as well go for the more premium Pro model since the monthly price is the same. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also available with this plan from $66 per month. Higher storage devices are available at slightly increased costs, too.

