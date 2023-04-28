Get Immersed in the Game With 55% Off Razer's ANC Opus X Headphones

If you're in the market for a new set of headphones, Woot has an unmissable deal on the Razer Opus X wireless headphones running for a limited time. Over there, you can snag a new all-time low price on these noise-canceling headphones with 55% off their regular price, dropping them down to only $45. These headphones still go for $100 direct at Razer and currently sit at $69 at Amazon.

Designed to undercut the likes of Sony and Bose, the Opus X aren't the best noise-canceling headphones on the market but they do represent a great value -- especially at today's price. They offer custom-tuned 40mm drivers for a rich audio experience, and ANC helps nullify ambient noise around you so you can focus on the music. A Quick Attention Mode allows outside noise back in when you want to hear it, such as when crossing the street. The battery lasts for up to 30 hours with ANC on, or 40 hours with ANC off, and charges back up via USB-C.

Coming from gaming brand Razer, these over-ear cans of course have some optimizations for gamers. A built-in Gaming Mode switches the headphones to a low latency connection, ideal for playing mobile games or when hooking these Bluetooth headphones up to a device like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. With just a 60ms latency in Gaming Mode, you'll enjoy a more synchronized and seamless experience.