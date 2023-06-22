Get Free Grilling Bundles at Snake River Farms On Orders of $199 or More

Summer is here and that means grilling season is in full swing. You can get all the grilling essentials you need for your next cookout at Snake River Farms, including steaks, pork chops, Wagyu beef and other premium cuts. And right now the company is offering a free grill pack of your choosing when you spend $199 or more. Just use code GRILLINTHEUSA at checkout in order to get the free add-on. You can take advantage of this offer now through June 27.

Snake River Farms is one of our favorite meat delivery services out there. It's an online service that will let you skip your trip to the supermarket or local butcher and instead have premium cuts of beef, chicken, pork, seafood and more delivered right to your door -- including specialty items like Gold Grade American Wagyu beef or Kurobuta Berkshire pork. And you can order your meat a la carte, item by item, snag one of the curated boxes available or get a mix of both.

Unlike some services, it's not a recurring subscription, which means you can take advantage of this deal with no strings attached. Just select which meats you would like to add to your cart, enter the promo code and then pick your free grilling bundle. You'll get the choice of either two packs of SRF patties, two packs of SRF hot dogs or combine the two with one pack of patties and one pack of hot dogs. As for shipping, there are a range of prices based on how fast you want your order to arrive.

