Deals

Get 30% Off Any One of Master & Dynamic's Excellent Headphones

Master & Dynamic's headphones aren't cheap. But the company's 30% off friends and family sale helps make them a lot more affordable.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
Master & Dynamic MW75 headphones on green background
The MW75 comes in multiple color options and is on our best headphones of 2023 list.
David Carnoy/CNET

Master & Dynamic makes some really nice headphones, including the MW75, an Apple AirPods Max competitor, and the freshly updated MH40, which features new drivers and a new chipset that delivers improved sound and performance. However, they're pricey, with the MH40 costing $399 and the MW75 running $599. That's why I'm highlighting the company's 30% off "friends and family sale" that's activated when applying the code GIVEGET30 at checkout. The sale ends April 10. 

See at Master & Dynamic

I'm a fan of the MW75, which comes in multiple color options and is on our best headphones of 2023 list, but it's out of most people's price range. With that 30% discount, though, you get about $180 off, so you're looking at $420. Meanwhile, the new MH40 gets a $120 price chop to $279. 

Read more: Master & Dynamic MW75 hands-on review

All of Master & Dynamic's headphones are well built (they're sturdy) and have a unique retro-modern look. The MW75 does sound a little better than the new MH40 and features active noise canceling. But the MH40 sounds more refined than its predecessor, with support for the AAC and AptX audio codecs, and also has improved voice-calling performance. Additionally, you can plug its USB-C cable in to a computer or Android smartphone for a wired digital connection for high-resolution audio.  

I like Master & Dynamic's $299 MW08 earbuds, which are certainly more enticing at around $210 (with the 30% off code). But note that they've been out for a while and the MW09s may be on the horizon.  