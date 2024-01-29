Stocking the freezer with good meat is easy to do when you have a steady supply of tender beef, organic chicken and wild fish coming in. That's exactly what ButcherBox does. With quality cuts delivered monthly and at fair prices, ButcherBox has quickly become one of our favorite meat delivery services.

Right now ButcherBox has one of the best sign-up deals we've seen, offering new customers two free strip steaks in every box for a year. That's a total of 24 10-ounce, grass-fed pieces of beef (if you choose monthly deliveries) and a total savings of almost $400. The offer expires on Feb. 5, so you'll need to sign up soon if you don't want to miss your chance at the bonus beef.

Read more: I Tried ButcherBox Monthly Meat Subscription. Here's All You Need to Know

Plans start at $146 a month for custom and curated boxes with 24 meals' worth of meat, which is more expensive than the average grocery store, but we think you get what you pay for. "With the company's commitment to sustainably sourced meat, you're paying for quality that directly benefits smaller farms and fishing companies that share the same vision and values," Joey Skladany wrote in our review last year. And if you sign up and don't love it as much as he did, you can cancel your plan at any time.