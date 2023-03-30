MLB Opening Day WWDC 2023 Dates Meta Quest Pro Hands-On Amazon Pharmacy Coupons iOS 16.4 Trick for Better Sound Narcan Nasal Spray 7 Foods for Better Sleep VR Is Revolutionizing Therapy
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Free Storage Upgrade Saves You Up to $180 On Unlocked Galaxy S23 Phones

These Amazon deals score you an S23 phone with double the storage for the same price as the entry-level model.
2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus
Samsung/CNET

The Galaxy S23 series is the latest and greatest in Samsung's flagship lineup, with multiple models claiming a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2023. If you're looking to get your hands on one, right now you can get a free storage upgrade at Amazon. That scores you the 256GB model of the Galaxy S23 for $800, which is $60 off and matches the price of the 128GB model. You can also snag the 512GB S23 Plus for $1,000 ($120 off) and the 512GB S23 Ultra for $1,200 ($180 off). 

These discounts are also available on unlocked models, which means you don't have to sign up with a service plan right away. There's no set expiration for these deals, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

If you're just after the basics, you can snag the Galaxy S23, which we named the best small Android phone on the market in 2023. It has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, and the 256GB model comes with 8GB of RAM. Or, if you prefer a larger screen, you can upgrade to the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus for $1,000. The step-up 512GB model comes with 8GB of RAM, and it features a larger 4,700-mAh battery for all-day use. 

And if you're after the best of the best, you can grab the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200, which we named the best premium Android phone for 2023. With the step-up 512GB model, you also get an extra 4GB of RAM, bumping the total up to 12GB. In addition to the larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the S23 Ultra also features a stunning 200-megapixel rear camera rather than the 50-megapixel camera found on the other models, and comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus included for easy note-taking, navigation and more.

And if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best phone deals for bargains on iPhones, Pixels and more. 

Get your next phone for the best price.

Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.