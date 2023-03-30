Free Storage Upgrade Saves You Up to $180 On Unlocked Galaxy S23 Phones

The Galaxy S23 series is the latest and greatest in Samsung's flagship lineup, with multiple models claiming a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2023. If you're looking to get your hands on one, right now you can get a free storage upgrade at Amazon. That scores you the for $800, which is $60 off and matches the price of the 128GB model. You can also snag the for $1,000 ($120 off) and the for $1,200 ($180 off).

These discounts are also available on unlocked models, which means you don't have to sign up with a service plan right away. There's no set expiration for these deals, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you're just after the basics, you can snag the , which we named the best small Android phone on the market in 2023. It has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, and the 256GB model comes with 8GB of RAM. Or, if you prefer a larger screen, you can upgrade to the 6.6-inch for $1,000. The step-up 512GB model comes with 8GB of RAM, and it features a larger 4,700-mAh battery for all-day use.

And if you're after the best of the best, you can grab the for $1,200, which we named the best premium Android phone for 2023. With the step-up 512GB model, you also get an extra 4GB of RAM, bumping the total up to 12GB. In addition to the larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the S23 Ultra also features a stunning 200-megapixel rear camera rather than the 50-megapixel camera found on the other models, and comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus included for easy note-taking, navigation and more.

And if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best phone deals for bargains on iPhones, Pixels and more.