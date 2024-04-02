Forget Budget Earbuds, Apple's AirPods 2 Are a Bargain $89 Right Now
You can put a pair of Apple's AirPods 2 in your ears for just $89, but nobody knows how long this price will last.
If you've been holding out for an AirPods deal worth buying this year, now's a great time to whip out your credit card. Amazon has dropped the price of the entry-level AirPods 2 down to just $89 which is a deal that represents a saving of $40 off the original $129 asking price. You don't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons, either. There are tons of budget earbuds on the market right now, but with Apple's earbuds now yours for this kind of price, why choose anything else?
This deal is a match for a Walmart rollback price of $89 on the AirPods 2, but we don't know how long either of these deals will last. With that in mind, we'd suggest considering placing that order sooner rather than later.
The AirPods 2 sell for $129 at the Apple Store and go for nearer $100 at other retailers most of the year, so either way you look at it this is a stellar deal on some of the most popular earbuds on the market. While we have seen them go lower during Black Friday, we're probably not going to see pricing that low until at least Prime Day sales in July.
And though these are a slightly older model, the AirPods 2 remain the best AirPods for folks on a tighter budget -- especially at this price. They have the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, so you get the same Siri hands-free experience and easy device switching across your iPhone, Mac and iPad. You'll get up to 24 hours of playback time on a single charge (with the included charging case).
